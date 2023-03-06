Mums helping mums. This is the simple yet effective motto that a supportive social network created in Sutherland Shire, strives for.
Chances are if you're a mum and live in the shire, you have heard of this Facebook and Instagram page.
A database of 4000 mums, and almost 20,000 on social media platforms, it's scouted as the "go to" for mothers.
The idea is not only to connect mums to local business, but to provide a sense of belonging, particularly for those who are new to the area or are in need of some social connections.
Founded by business manager Cronulla's Mia Johnson, grand-daughter of rugby league coaching great Jack Gibson, the hub of support came about from a desire to create a single destination where mums could find support and family-friendly services.
"Being a first time mum, I lived in shire my whole life but I felt a sense of lonliness," she said. "I thought, 'why isn't anyone doing anything?' So I started it myself and it grew quickly."
Ms Johnson previously ran a business, offering post-natal outdoor training for mums and bubs. She also works as a property advisor.
It's a timely reminder of the success of ambitious women, with March 8 marking International Women's Day.
"I see International Women's Day as a beautiful celebration of womanhood and motherhood," Ms Johnson said. "Women seemed to have more of a tribe back in the day, so we're trying to keep that support going. We see so many posts about mental health - someone struggling every day.
"We try to do everything behind the scenes but we couldn't do it without the women in our community who support each other."
During COVID-19, the team shifted its focus to helping the community with lots of giveaways.
Ms Johnson's cousin, Alhana Friend, of Caringbah, the social mind behind the brand, helps boost the brand.
From promoting school holiday guides and family friendly dining, to a parenting blog and recipes, the platform boasts variety. Users can recommend tradies, and handy services such as pram cleaning or hair braiding for parties.
"We know first-hand the difficult issues that other local mums are facing," she said.
"Our audience consists of smart, dedicated, passionate mums who are looking to feel connected. It's a trusted place for mums to come for information. It's a positive experience and inclusivity is big thing. These aren't big companies but mums doing things for their kids and for other kids."
See them on Facebook and Instagram.
