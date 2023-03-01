University student Angela finds her worldview being expanded in a literary theory class, which proclaims that all our realities are shaped and controlled by the dominant liberal humanist ideology. Williamson takes on Shakespeare, academia, feminism, the patriarchy, and liberalism, satirising the poststructuralist literary theories of the late 20th century. The theoretical world is juxtaposed with the real world of Angela's family, as she comes to learn the importance of thinking for herself, and that not everything is as black or white as some would want her to believe.