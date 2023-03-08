The outcome in the seat of Cronulla is a sure thing, but whether Mark Speakman will still be state MP in four years time is questionable.
Mr Speakman, who holds Cronulla with a margin of 19.6 per cent, is tipped to seek to move into federal politics when Cook MP and former prime minister Scott Morrison calls it a day.
Mr Speakman told the Leader, "Win or lose government, my intention if I am re-elected is to serve four years".
Asked if Cook became vacant, would he consider a switch, he replied, "I'll cross that bridge if I come to it, but at the moment my intention is to run the full four years in Cronulla".
Mr Speakman grew up in the area and attended Caringbah North Public School and Caringbah High School, before studying law and economics at Sydney and Cambridge universities.
A barrister and Senior Counsel (SC), he was elected in Cronulla in 2011, and has served as Attorney-General since 2017, and also as Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence and Minister for Environment and Heritage.
Mr Speakman said voters should re-elect the government because "these times are challenging with high inflation, rising interest rates and the potential of a global recession, and we need a government with strong economic management to handle those challenges, although a lot of them are ultimately federal issues".
"Strong economic management is how we fund our schools and hospitals and invest in infrastructure, and that's how we can take on issues to reduce the pressure on household budgets."
Labor Party candidate Paul Constance has lived in the Cronulla electorate for over 50 years and "values our unique environment of beaches, rivers and bushland, and is dedicated to protecting our heritage and lifestyle".
A teacher at a local high school, Mr Constance "believes we need more investment in our schools and support for teachers and parents to equip our young people with the best education possible".
Mr Constance is "ready to be our voice in parliament fighting for the recognition Cronulla and the shire deserve".
Greens candidate Catherine Dyson, who ran for Cook at the federal election, said she was buoyed by the vote she received "and know that the people of Cronulla are receptive to change and The Greens policies".
"At the core is The Greens commitment to our climate policy of a transition to 100 per cent renewable energy and providing a just transition for workers in the industry," she said.
"Australia has suffered an enormous toll personally and financially in climate disasters such as bushfires and floods. Economically we must act.
"As an ex registered nurse and midwife I am in support of improving their working conditions and thus the quality of care received by patients.
"The Greens have already introduced a bill to the NSW Parliament to establish Nurse to Patient Ratios and pushed the Government to give a bonus to nurses.
"The security of safe, secure affordable housing is something I would like all to have. Be it in renting or ownership."
Craig Ibbotson is the candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, while Richard Moran is representing Sustainable Australia.
Domna Giannakis, is running for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP), which stands for the right to refuse or choose medical products, including COVID-19 vaccines.
The party's website says Ms Giannakis is a yoga teacher and mother of one.
"She is a passionate advocate for the power of nutrition and natural therapies to maintain the body's innate ability to heal itself," the party says. "Domna strongly believes in freedom of speech and the right to choose one's own health care options."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
