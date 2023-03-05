Rockdale Ilinden continued its run of form making it three successive wins, beating neighborhood rivals the Sutherland Sharks 2-0 thanks to club captain Alec Urosevski at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
This win leaves the Red and Blacks sitting nicely in the top four on the competition ladder after five games, one win in front of St George City FA and two in front of Sutherland-no team has won all five games.
Alec Urosevski's double against the Sharks was his 96th and 97th career goals with his club as Rockdale also put one hand on the Leader Cup, taking out the first leg as well as three points.
Sutherland were right in the game in the first half denying the home sides attack on goal but finally cracked under the constant pressure.
Bai Antoniou had the first real shot of the match straight at keeper Marko Bulic in the second minute and It wasn't until the 20th minute that Sutherland skipper Jordan Roberts fired one over the home sides cross bar.
Casella did put the ball in the net but was ruled offside leaving the vocal home crowd complaining and the game goal-less at half time.
The visitors defence stepped up and frustrated Rockdale, with a Sharks' attack on the resumption almost causing an upset.
But it was Urosevski, beating the offside trap, who finally broke the deadlock in the 65' minute with a blistering left-footed shot leaving goalie Bulic no chance.
Rockdale were then given a penalty on the 70 minute mark doubling both Urosevski and Ilinden's tally for the day - it was also his seventh goal of the year.
Coach Paul Dee said the team were eager to get forward in the first-half but didn't time their runs leading to the offside rulings.
"But then we settled down and started to play some terrific controlled football, we created a lot of chances and probably should have had a couple of goals, after composing ourselves, and that changes the game," he said
"It was a tactical battle and Sutherland are a good side, but we kept our heads, knuckled down and to see the desperation to not only win the game but to keep a clean sheet is very pleasing- it was a fantastic team effort."
Rockdale next play the Wolves at Win Stadium on Friday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.