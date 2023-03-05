St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Ilinden celebrate Leader Cup win over Sutherland Sharks

By John Veage
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:53am, first published 9:30am
Rockdale Ilinden put one hand on the annual Leader Cup, between the two sides, taking out the first leg as well as the three points in the competition. Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden continued its run of form making it three successive wins, beating neighborhood rivals the Sutherland Sharks 2-0 thanks to club captain Alec Urosevski at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.

