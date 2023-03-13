St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Last oyster farmer from Georges River down to Botany Bay forced out

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Hill has had his lease terminated and given one month to leave. Picture by Chris Lane

The last oyster farmer in the birthplace of the industry in Australia has had his lease terminated by a state government authority, and given one month to vacate his Woolooware Bay site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.