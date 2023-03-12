In a double defeat both Sydney FC men's and women's teams have gone down 1-0 to Wellington Phoenix despite dominating the games.
Unlike the Dragons who played at Kogarah on Sunday and have won four of their last five games here, Sydney FC are one from two at Netstrata Jubilee, after winning 3-0 over Western United last weekend.
Playing back at Kogarah for the second time the Sky Blue women lost to last placed Wellington Phoenix after a solitary Kate Taylor first half goal made the difference.
They had limited chances in a quiet game in hot conditions. Anna Green's first half shot was well saved by Edwards in the Phoenix goal and the keeper was at it again in the second half to brilliantly deny Mackenzie Hawkesby.
The Sky Blues now travel to Melbourne City this week but still remain on top of the ladder after Western United's defeat to Brisbane Roar.
Sydney FC's Liberty A-League Women's Head Coach Ante Juric said It was disappointing because they always want to win and they are a team who are used to winning.
"You've got to give credit to Wellington because they were quite aggressive and probably deserved their win due to their work rate.
"We did have chances but not heaps but having five or six starters out doesn't help.
"We lost a few leaders on the park and we struggled to cope without the likes of Tobin, Charlotte and Jada.
"We weren't at our best today." he said
They were without three key defensive options following a send off and a head clash in the final minutes of last Sunday's 3-0 win over Western United also at Kogarah.
Captain Natalie Tobin missed the game following a second controversial red card of the season, as she collected a second yellow when her hand brushed the face of Melissa Taranto in a tackle for the ball.
From the resultant free-kick a head clash between centre half Charlotte McLean and goalkeeper Jada Whyman led to both being taken from the field with concussion and they had to miss Saturday's game along with Jynaya Dos Santo and Anika Stajcic who were away playing with the Young Matildas.
The NPL NSW Women's competition also kicked off on Sunday, March 12 while the League One Women's competitions commenced on Saturday, March 11.
St George FC was the first local team off the mark with their U20 Women's team taking on the Central Coast Mariners FC at Ilinden Sports centre at 1pm and starting off their season with a 1-0 victory.
Their FNSW League One Women's First Grade team lost 3-2 and next play Mt Druitt Town Rangers away this Sunday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
