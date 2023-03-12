St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Down but not out

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas, Sydney FC winger Cortnee Vine did all the hard work but was still on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Saturday going down 1-0 to last placed Wellington Phoenix. Picture John Veage

In a double defeat both Sydney FC men's and women's teams have gone down 1-0 to Wellington Phoenix despite dominating the games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.