Beverly Hills car park plan criticised over lack of accessibility parking

The design of the proposed Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park has been slammed over its lack of accessibility parking.
"There will be no accessible parking spaces incorporated within the Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park," Councillor Colleen Symington told the February 27 council meeting.
"This current design totally disregards and disrespects people who experience accessibility issues. This design is devoid of any dignity," she said.
"It has always been my understanding that this car park project was supposed to provide more convenient access to the station whilst also being safe and accessible.
"The existing Edgbaston Road car park currently allows access to the station from stairs at the rear of the block, so accessibility is very limited.
"But the new 200 space commuter car park won't be an improvement. There will be no accessibility parking inside, no new accessway and no access to the station."
Cr Symington added that there are also major issues with footpath levels.
"TfNSW have asked Council Officers for their feedback and then repeatedly ignored their informed opinions on what they believe should be the appropriate level of accessibility to and from the station," she said.
"It seems to me that TfNSW have put this issue in the too hard basket and have decided to plough ahead with a design that is not fit for purpose.
"Their solution to this dilemma is to add four accessible parking spots to the two existing ones over on the eastern side of King Georges Road in Tooronga Terrace.
"There will be one accessible space at the entrance to the new commuter car park which is a distance of 400-metres to the station and which would involve traversing across King Georges Road to the eastern side where the station access lift is located."
A TfNSW spokesperson said as part of the new Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park, four new accessible parking spaces will be provided at Tooronga Terrace adjacent to Beverly Hills Station.
"The project includes an upgrade of the footpath on the southern side of Tooronga Terrace connecting the four new accessible parking spaces to the existing lift at Beverly Hills Station," the spokesperson said.
"Detailed design of the project is currently underway and Transport for NSW will continue to consult with Georges River Council as the project progresses."
A member of the council's Access and Inclusion Committee said people with a disability want to access the community independently like their peers that do not have the same challenges.
"Not being able to do so has detrimental effects that affect their mental health. Something like this has the potential to change the course of a person's life, to not give them the opportunity to access the community in a safe and meaningful way. It disempowers them," the committee member said.
"This seems to be indirect discrimination against people with a disability, as per the Disability Discrimination Act.
"This carpark seriously disadvantages people with a disability. They have the right to access the community the same as everyone else, if this goes ahead as is, it contradicts the Act."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
