On the back of recently marked International Women's Day held in early March, one supportive hub in Sutherland Shire is going one step further with the aim of celebrating potential.
At its celebratory function at Blackfish Cafe Como with 30 inspiring business women as guests, The Family Co, based at Jannali, which supports families and women of domestic violence, announced it has created two new scholarships for those it serves to assist.
The Family Co provides practical and emotional support in managing challenging situations when it comes to parenting and relationships. It offers connections, information, advocacy and referrals to other services, and uses trauma-informed programs to empower families. In 2022, it helped more than 16,000 families in the shire.
The new scholarships will support the education and career aspirations of clients and young change-makers in the community.
Chief Executive Ashleigh Daines announced two $500 scholarships, one to a current or former client to help them achieve their educational goal, and a second scholarship for a high school student (aged 16-18 years) who demonstrates social awareness and community leadership.
"While our financial support packages often cover educational essentials for children, this scholarship is the first time we're delivering targeted help in this manner," she said.
"With our first scholarship, which will go to a current or former client, we are extending the education and career support we already provide, by allowing a client to use the funds to further invest in themselves."
"We know when women leave domestic violence, they are often concerned more about their children than themselves, and continue to put their own aspirations on hold to ensure their children are safe and settled.
"So many clients postpone undertaking further study, or even trying to get a better job, because of a lack of financial resources, or prioritization of their child's goals over their own.
"But we also know when a mother is thriving the whole family succeeds, and by investing in women in this way, we are ensuring the success and sustainability of the whole family.
"The second scholarship is for a young person who is actively working to promote women in the community. We believe that the power of youth brings energy, passion and unique problem solving and we want to encourage young people to stand up in the community and actively work towards change.
"We are accepting nominations from schools, parents or students themselves."
Applications close April 28.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
