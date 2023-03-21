Como resident Keith Gallagher and neighbours are fuming over the cutting down or severe lopping of nine large street trees in Woronora Crescent, Como.
"They are beautiful trees that have lined the street for 50 to 60 years," he said.
"These trees help to make Como what it is, and why people love living here. The whole feeling has changed."
Mr Gallagher said other residents were as equally incensed.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokeswoman said the work "followed a significant tree failure, which resulted in property damage, and subsequent resident concerns".
"These trees were inspected by an arborist who identified that the remaining trees also displayed signs of foreseeable risk to the public and noted that no suitable mitigation options were available to safely retain the trees," she said.
"As such, tree removal and replacement were deemed the best course of action.
"Due to these trees being significant in the streetscape, the decision was peer reviewed by council's senior arborist.
"Residents in the street adjacent to the trees were subsequently notified in writing that council intended to remove trees and undertake replanting."
The spokeswoman said the works were commissioned by council staff to a council contractor. Four complaints had been received.
"Council is aware of the value our community places on trees and in November 2021 adopted a new 'Urban Tree and Bushland Policy', which has a focus on addressing the ageing canopy and renewal planting to promote sustainability," the spokeswoman said.
"On this occasion, council has acted in response to community concerns and in accordance with our policy and the recommendations of the inspecting arborist."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.