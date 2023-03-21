St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Como residents unhappy with removal or severe lopping of nine large street trees

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
Keith Gallagher next to one of the trees in Woronora Crescent. Picture by Chris Lane

Como resident Keith Gallagher and neighbours are fuming over the cutting down or severe lopping of nine large street trees in Woronora Crescent, Como.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

