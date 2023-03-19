St George City continued its impressive National Premier Leagues NSW Men's debut with an entertaining 5-3 victory over the Wollongong Wolves at Penshurst Park on Saturday evening.
In a match that see-sawed it was the visitors who took the lead in the 12th minute against the run of play before the hosts equalised in the 21st minute.
The goals continued to flow all night as Saints finished off the game with a second penalty in the 87th minute that gave Mirko Jurilj's side the three points.
