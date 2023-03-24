St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader Flashback: Memories of Menai, Engadine and Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 25 2023 - 7:38am, first published March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May Fair procession along Menai Road, Bangor in 1986. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and details from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.