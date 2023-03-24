Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and details from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection.
These are some recent items:
Crowds gather in 1986 to see a procession led by the Sutherland Shire Silver Band along Menai Road at the Yala Road intersection, leading to Bangor shopping centre. It was part of the May Fair, in the Bangor Public School grounds. Both the shopping centre and school opposite opened in 1984.
The shopping centre in Engadine around the early 1990s looking towards Station Street from Old Princes Highway prior to traffic engineering in this area, which would later alter the position of the pedestrian crossings. In the foreground is the Engadine Post Office, which was opened on that site in 1964 after earlier being located further north and in operation since the 1920s. Although the shopfronts have mostly stayed the same, the type of business has changed over time to reflect shopping trends.
Cronulla Street in mid-1988 looking towards the entrance to Ocean Grove Avenue. In 1973 Ocean Grove Avenue was closed temporarily to trial a small-scale version of a pedestrian mall. In 1978, it was decided to make the change permanent. Forming part of the early construction phase of a larger but similar style mall were new canary palms. The mall was officially opened on February 25, 1989. In 2004, the palms were relocated and replaced with a smaller native variety.
