The shopping centre in Engadine around the early 1990s looking towards Station Street from Old Princes Highway prior to traffic engineering in this area, which would later alter the position of the pedestrian crossings. In the foreground is the Engadine Post Office, which was opened on that site in 1964 after earlier being located further north and in operation since the 1920s. Although the shopfronts have mostly stayed the same, the type of business has changed over time to reflect shopping trends.