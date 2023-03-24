St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Head to the Lugarno Lions Community Fair this weekend

March 25 2023 - 7:00am
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair will be held on Sunday, 26th March 2023 from 9am to 4pm at Riverwood Park.

The Lugarno Lions Community Fair, formerly Spring Festival, will be held at its new location in Riverwood Park this Sunday, March 26.

