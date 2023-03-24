Head to the Lugarno Lions Community Fair this weekend

The Lugarno Lions Community Fair, formerly Spring Festival, will be held at its new location in Riverwood Park this Sunday, March 26.
Billed as the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show, past attendances for the Community Fair has been in the tens of thousands of patrons.
"Because the new venue is close to Riverwood Station, only 10 minutes' walk, we encourage more people to travel to the festival by train where a free all-day bus service kindly provided by St George Community Transport will be available which will include a stop outside Club Rivers," Community Fair organiser Kevin Reid said.
"There will be three stages of free all-day entertainment with the Jukebox Show MC'd by the well-known television presenter and radio host Susie Elelman.
The leading attraction this year will be "Elvis meets the Beatles" at the North Stage and we will have around 25 carnival rides and sideshows, camel and pony rides, 160 stalls and the free Trackless Train and Animal Farm sponsored by Club Rivers. Rides include Space Jam, Dodgems, Sizzler, Body Rock, Fantasy Cups, Flying Elephants and much more.
"The popular Classic Car Show is also back."
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair will be held on Sunday, 26th March 2023 from 9am to 4pm.
Visit the Lugarno Lions' Facebook page for more information:https://www.facebook.com/lugarnolionsspringfestival
