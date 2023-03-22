St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kurnell and La Perouse ferry wharves receive final approval from federal environment department

Murray Trembath
March 22 2023 - 11:30am
Visualisation of the wharf at La Perouse. Picture EIS

The proposed construction of new wharves to allow a ferry service between Kurnell and La Perouse has received federal government approval.

