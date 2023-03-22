The proposed construction of new wharves to allow a ferry service between Kurnell and La Perouse has received federal government approval.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman announced the receipt of final planning approval from the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water for the Kamay wharves project.
Mr Speakman said construction was expected to start later this year and take about 13 months.
"The replacement wharves will allow a ferry connection between Kurnell and La Perouse for the first time in over 45 years," he said.
"The ferry will allow people to access Kamay Botany Bay National Park by water. The wharves could also be used by small commercial vessels and recreational boats and people wanting to fish from the wharves."
Mr Speakman said the project was part of the NSW Government's investment of over $70 million in upgrading park facilities, including a new visitor centre (construction commencing this year), new public art (installed) and new whale watching platform (completed with a contribution of $25 million funding from the Commonwealth), as well as previously upgraded walking tracks.
"It also complements the NSW Government's Great Southern Walk project, with a 67km walking track from Kurnell to Sublime Point, with ferry link from Cronulla to Bundeena," he said.
"The wharves will help recognition and enjoyment of the park as a site of enormous cultural, historical and environmental significance."
There were ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse from the late 1890s until they were badly damaged by a storm in 1974.
An environmental impact statement, released in 2021, said ferries up to 40 metres long would be able to use the wharves.
It was expected the ferry trip would take about 20 minutes, compared with the present 90 minutes by road. The actual schedule would be confirmed by a future operator.
"This project is part of the NSW Government's plans to improve visitor amenity and access as part of the Kamay Botany Bay National Park Kurnell Master Plan, being implemented by the National Parks and Wildlife Service," the EIS said.
"It would provide a new arrival and recreational experience and allow people to connect with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal heritage and cultural values."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.