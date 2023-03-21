Think local and support your community: St George edition - March 2023

ADVERTISING FEATURE
There has never been a better time than now to support your local businesses.
And these local businesses - whether they offer products, services, or both - tend to employ local people.
On top of that, a lot of smaller independent businesses, and even plenty of franchise or dealer outlets, are actually owned by local people too.
Buying local is also handy whenever you need after-sales support.
The benefits are not just limited to supporting small independent operators either.
Plenty of larger organisations also give back to the community in some way, be it through supporting charitable organisations, sponsorship of local sporting or community groups, or even things like DIY and project workshops to improve the knowledge and skills of their local customer base.
The simplest thing to do is support the local businesses and organisations who help create local jobs, be it in the manufacturing, hospitality, retail or service sector.
So whenever you can - THINK LOCAL.
