Harmony Day celebrated at Riverwood

More than 500 members of the local community from various cultures attended the Harmony Day celebration at Riverwood Community Centre on Tuesday, March 21.
Harmony Day celebrates diversity, inclusiveness, respect, and belonging for all members of the local community.
The celebration included a vibrant display of multicultural music and traditional dance performances and from Punchbowl Boys High School, Riverwood Public School Choir, Beverly Hills Girls High School singing performance, and other performances from Greek, Vietnamese, Chinese, Bangladeshi, and Lebanese sharing their rich heritage and traditions with the community.
The event was organised by Canterbury Bankstown Harmony Group and Riverwood Community Centre, which celebrted their 17th anniversary this year.
"I am proud that people from our local community's many culturally, linguistically, and religiously diverse backgrounds are willing to come together and excited to share their traditions and cultural identity with us all," Riverwood Community Centre chairperson, Karl Saleh said.
"Harmony Day is the best way for a multicultural community to embrace diversity and encourage connections among different cultures and nationalities," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
