NSW Labor will trial vehicle noise cameras in Bayside

NSW Labor will trial new technology vehicle noise cameras in the Bayside Council area.
A Minns Labor Government will roll out a trial of the new technology cameras, similar to those currently being tested in the United Kingdom.
The cameras record audio and video of noisy vehicles and use an advanced microphone array to identify which vehicle is causing the noise and how loud it is.
The video and audio recording is then automatically sent to the camera operators for further action.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper made the announcement at Brighton-Le-Sands with Bayside Councillor Heidi LeeDouglas and Joyce Campbell from the Peaceful Bayside anti-noise residents group.
"Residents across my electorate are frustrated beyond belief by revving engines and gunfire exhausts at all times of the day and night," Mr Kamper said.
"Despite years of requests for action from the NSW Liberal and National Government, nothing has happened. A Minns Labor government will trial these cameras and take action," he said.
"We will make sure the technology works and identify any laws that need changing so that the cameras can be used for enforcement."
Last year, Cr Douglas started a petition seeking support from Bayside Council and the NSW Government to support a noise camera trial for Bayside.
Cr Douglas also hosted a webinar on the technology and invited a team from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London which was the first council to use noise cameras to reduce hooning and create a more peaceful neighbourhood.
Noise camera detects road vehicle noise with precision accuracy recording noise level and video in two directions continuously and automatically emails the authorities.. The cameras have been installed in seven areas of the UK and some areas in New York.
The first camera installed in the UK resulted in excess of 150 fines within a three-month period.
