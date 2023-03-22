St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rock throw through bus window at Brighton-Le-Sands

March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Police are investigating an incident where a rock shattered the window of a commuter bus during the evening peak hour at Brighton-Le-Sands.

