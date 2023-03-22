Rock throw through bus window at Brighton-Le-Sands

Police are investigating an incident where a rock shattered the window of a commuter bus during the evening peak hour at Brighton-Le-Sands.
About 6.30pm on Monday, 19 March, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, following reports a rock had been thrown at a bus.
On arrival, officers found the bus window smashed and were told a rock had allegedly been thrown at the bus by an unknown person before they fled the scene.
No one was injured.
Police pursued the alleged rock thrower but he got away. The police immediately returned and tended to the people on the bus.
An investigation into the incident has commenced and, as inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
