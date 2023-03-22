Gino Trimarchi, who started the Menai farm which had its lease terminated by a state government department after 53 years, has passed away at 75.
Mr Trimarchi started the farm in 1969, three years after migrating from Italy.
It was originally on the other side of Old Illawarra Road, but moved across the road to make way for Menai High School.
Gino and his wife Melina, who was known as The Tomato Lady, were helped by their son Vince, who took over about 10 years ago.
Vince said his father, who died on Monday night, was a very hard worker and never had a holiday.
"The only time he took off was to go back to Italy to visit his mother," he said.
"He never really retired - he was always helping me on the farm.
"He died too young, and too fast.
"The doctors found he had bone cancer in January this year and it spread quickly through his body."
Vince said he handed the property over to the government on February 10 so that he could spend time with his father.
He and his mother and sister Connie were able to care for Gino until the end, fulfilling his wish to die at home.
The Department of Planning and Environment allowed Vince to leave the property without having to clear it of sheds and other other structures that had accumulated over 52 years.
The decision followed representations by Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cr Laura Cowell, with support from all other councillors.
In December 2022, Cr Cowell moved an urgency motion requesting that council write to the department and local member seeking to discuss the tenant's needs and extend the lease by a further six months.
A funeral service will be held for Gino Trimarchi at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, Gymea at 11am on Wednesday March 29
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.