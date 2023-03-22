St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Death of Gino Trimarchi, who started the Menai farm which had its lease terminated

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 7:45pm
Gino Trimarchi with an oversized zucchini on his Menai farm. Picture supplied

Gino Trimarchi, who started the Menai farm which had its lease terminated by a state government department after 53 years, has passed away at 75.

