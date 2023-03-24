Heated debate on Gardiner Park

Friends of Gardiner Park spokesperson, Garnet Brownbill told the meeting, "Concerns over the heat radiating from the synthetic field have so far been ignored by Bayside Council with multiple requests made by residents seeking council to address the issue, namely, to conduct radiant temperature assessments derived from the synthetic turf, investigate the heat impacts of the synthetic turf to the immediate and surrounding residents homes and park users and to ensure that the human health heat impacts are mitigated. These requests have been ignored by Bayside Council since December 2021 and no response has been provided addressing these concerns.