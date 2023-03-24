The Urban Wine Walk hits Cronulla for the first time on May 13.
Wineries will descend on Cronulla's leading venues, transforming them into urban cellar doors, bringing regional producers face to face with customers, who are invited to discover new wine in a fun, self-guided format.
Featured is winemaker Daniel Payne and his wife Jenni, Dirt Candy Wine, small-batch, artisan wine producers based in the Hunter Valley.
Trudy Stacy from Clandestine Wines will pour at Croydon Lane Wine and Tapas bar, treating wine lovers to their wines made fruit sourced from quality South Australian and Victorian vineyards.
Yume Wines will be at Yalla Sawah. Female winemaker Lou Chalmer has developed quite a following over recent years with her range of natural wines and Ambrosias.
Black Cocky Wines, a small-batch winery from Margaret River, will settle in for the day at C.C.Babcoq.
"We started Urban Wine Walk because we wanted to take next-gen wine producers out of the shadows, out of the hills, and put them on a bigger stage smack bang in the middle of busy neighbourhoods, in front of a receptive crowd," Urban Wine Walk founder Josh Starick, said.
"In terms of the venues, our aim has always been to use our events as a platform to showcase and support local venues who put their blood, sweat and tears into providing the local community with a vibrant and enjoyable place to socialise with friends, all year-round."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
