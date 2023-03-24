St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Update: Labor marches to victory

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 26 2023 - 9:32am, first published March 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

10.30pm: The ABC's Antony Green: "In Kogarah, on a two party preferred basis, Labor has enjoyed a 16.9 per cent swing - the largest swing in the state."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.