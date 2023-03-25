8.40pm update
Miranda remains neck and neck, with Eleni Petinos slightly ahead.
Maryanne Stuart has won every booth in Heathcote and will have about a 10 per cent margin.
8.20pm update
Mick Maroney has won Holsworthy, which takes in western parts of the shire, for Labor.
8pm update
Simon Earle continues to have a narrow lead on Eleni Petinos in Miranda wih more than 26 per cent of the vote counted.
Maryanne Stuart is extending her lead in Heathcote.
7.45pm Update
Eleni Petinos now leads on primary votes, but the ABC projects Simon Earle to be ahead two-party preferred by 51.1 per cent to 48.9 per cent.
In Heathcote, Maryanne Stuart is blitzing Liberal Lee Evans with a projected 55.7 per cent of the vote, two party preferred.
Mark Speakman has romped home in Cronulla, gaining two-thirds of the vote two party preferred.
7.30pm Update
In what would be a shock election result, sitting member Eleni Petinos is trailing her Labor rival Simon Earle in early vote counting in the seat of Miranda following today's election.
Mr Earle has 45.08 per cent of the vote, with Ms Petinos having 33.64 per cent.
Preferences are likely to be fairly evenly divided.
Mr Earle has had a big vote in the Jannali area, where residents campaigned over Ms Petinos' role in the attempt to compulsorily acquire nine homes for a commuter car park.
Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart is well on track to win the seat of Heathcote as vote counting takes place following today's election.
Results at polling booths in the southern part of the seat, as expected, strongly favoured Ms Stuart, and the first results from Engadine also have her ahead.
Update
Former prime minister Scott Morrison was at the Gymea Anglican Church polling centre supporting shire Liberal candidates Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos.
Mr Morrison posted the photo on Facebook with the comment: "Pleased to be out supporting our local Liberal Shire team today".
Update
Maryanne Stuart, who is expected to win the seat of Heathcote in today's state election, admitted to being "nervous" when she voted in her home suburb of Engadine.
Ms Stuart, who was up early to visit voting centres at Bulli and Thirroul in the southern part of the electorate, joined Labor volunteers in handing out how-to vote cards at Engadine Public School polling booth.
Ms Stuart said she had received a lot of positive feedback from voters, some of whom said they were voting Labor for the first time.
Asked if she expected there would be a decision in Heathcote tonight, Ms Stuart said, "I am not sure. I am just fighting for every vote I can get right up until 6pm [when voting finishes].
Earlier in the day, Mr Evans said he did not think there would be a decision tonight.
Speaking at Loftus Public School voting centre in his home suburb, Mr Evans said he was "quite buoyant and optimistic" [See story below].
Mr Evans and Ms Stuart are competing for the third time.
Mr Evans was a clear winner in 2015 and 2019, but the odds favour Ms Stewart on this occasion.
In an electoral redistribution, the southern boundary of the electorate moved further into the Illawarra and the five per cent margin Mr Evans enjoyed after the last election was wiped out.
On the new boundaries, Labor had a 1.7 per cent margin going into today's election.
Earlier
The "democracy sausage" was an early winner as Sutherland Shire voters turned out for today's state election.
Burraneer Bay Public School P&C's BBQ and cake and plant stalls were doing a brisk business.
P&C president Claire Kontopoulos said they hoped to raise $5000 to provide the school with water bottle refilling stations.
Mark Speakman and Paul Constance, the Liberal and Labor candidates for Cronulla, were on the friendliest of terms at the voting centre, and suggested a photo together.
"It's been a very clean competition and I thank my opponents for that," Mr Speakman said.
"I am hopeful here in Cronulla, and that the government will be returned. We have a solid record in front line services and infrastructure and I hope we can keep that momentum."
Liberal Lee Evans, who is widely tipped to be defeated by Labor's Maryanne Stuart in Heathcote, said he had been "written off" in every election since he first stood for preselection.
"I am quite buoyant and optimistic," he said. "The response I got at pre-poll booths was very positive.
"It probably won't be decided tonight because we had a large number of postal votes, which don't close until April 6."
The NSW Electoral Commission said there had been a 117 per cent increase from the 2019 election in applications for postal votes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
