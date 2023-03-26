Rockdale Ilinden FC continued their strong start to the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's season with a commanding 3-0 win over Mt Druitt Town Rangers at Popondetta Park on Friday night keeping them atop of the Premiership ladder after eight rounds.
This solid start to the season now sees them return home for a 3pm Sunday afternoon game at Ilinden Sports Centre in a clash with Sydney United 58 in round nine of the competition.
This season will decide its champion in a first past the post result, so Rockdale are doing everything right.
Mt Druitt had been somewhat of a bogey side for Rockdale Ilinden but they were blown away by the visitors play, pace and style and Rockdale settled the contest within the hour.
Lochlan Constable opened the scoring with a stunner before Alec Urosevski found the back of the net alongside a Brendan Cholakian strike.
Coming off a huge win last weekend against the Western Sydney Wanderers, Rockdale Ilinden wasted no time in settling in as they had the game's first chance in the first minute through an in-form Cholakian who pushed his effort wide.
Rockdale however didn't have to wait long after that first chance to have the ball in the back of the net.
Constable smashed his shot into the back of the net from a neat Cholakian pass to make it 1-0 for the visitors.
It was double delight for Rockdale Ilinden after nine minutes. Cholakian started the move again as he linked up with Jaden Casella who put the ball on a platter for goal machine Alec Urosevski for 2-0 and his eleventh of the NPL NSW Men's season.
Both sides traded chances in the later stages of the first half but it was Rockdale who took the ascendency with a good lead into the break.
The visitors once again started quickly in the second half and wasted no time in adding to their tally for the evening.
Constable threaded a pass through for Cholakian who composed himself well and fired home to give Paul Dee's men a good lead.
Rockdale maintained their three goal advantage thanks to their goalkeeper David Bradasevic.
The NPL NSW Men's competition leaders continued to push forward for a fourth goal but Niski produced a fantastic double save to deny Rockdale again.
There was a running battle between Niski and Urosevski in the second half. The shotstopper once again denied the 'Baker' and kept it at 3-0.
The full time whistle sounded as Ilinden continued its brilliant run of form cementing themselves top of the NPL ladder.
Post match Rockdale Ilinden FC coach Paul Dee was delighted with the victory taking home the three points at a tough place after a short-turnaround despite not being at their very best.
"It was a short turnaround, a tough trip on a Friday night and to get three points from Popondetta Park, you should always be pleased with that.
"It wasn't our best performance but we were solid defensively and went well forward. We scored some goals and I think we could've had a few more," said Dee.
