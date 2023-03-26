St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Too good too strong

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:30am
Goal machine Alec Urosevski scored again in Rockdales win for a 2-0 result and his eleventh of the NPL NSW Men's season.

Rockdale Ilinden FC continued their strong start to the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's season with a commanding 3-0 win over Mt Druitt Town Rangers at Popondetta Park on Friday night keeping them atop of the Premiership ladder after eight rounds.

