Maryanne Stuart says she will be 'a servant to the people' after winning Heathcote for Labor

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
Heathcote winner Maryanne Stuart with husband Russell at Tradies Helensburgh on Election Night. Picture by Murray Trembath

Maryanne Stuart says, as the new state MP for Heathcote, she will "have the door open, the jug on".

