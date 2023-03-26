At the recent NSW Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships, Alyssa Trinh took out the state champion title for level 9 senior.
She has trained in rhythmic gymnastics at Hurstville Avanti Rhythmics since she was seven years of age.
The Caringbah High School student lives at Mortdale.
Avanti also had success with its team placing gold in level 9.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
