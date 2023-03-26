St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Avanti Rhythmics gymnast Alyssa Trinh wins state championship

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 27 2023 - 9:20am
Alyssa Trinh in action. Picture supplied

At the recent NSW Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships, Alyssa Trinh took out the state champion title for level 9 senior.

