Connells Point Sailing Club is running its first SheSails program, which is designed to encourage women of all ages to get involved in the sport.
Seven women are taking part in the Australian Sailing program under the guidance of two instructors and three volunteers from the club.
The program is run over two Sundays. The first day was March 26 and the training was to have been completed on April 2, but was postponed until later this month because of bad weather.
Some of the women participating had never been on a sailing boat previously. They were given an opportunity to launch and retrieve boats, and all had a try of crewing and skippering.
Instructors Sarah Roberts and Karen Branch have been sailing since they were young children at Connells Point and are both successful sailors.
Australian Sailing has actively been pursuing the development of programs, with the aim of increasing female participation.
Eva Shaw put her hand up for the program to learn more about skippering a boat.
Ms Shaw had no involvement with sailing until she married Cameron, whose father John won a gold medal in sailing at the 1972 Olympics.
"When I first met Cameron, I saw how much sailing meant to him and I promised I would give it a go one day," she said.
"In 2013, I decided to go out as a crew member. I had zero experience and I did it as a bit of a joke, but I discovered I loved it. Since then I have been sailing as a crew member, but wanted to step up and learn to helm the boat."
Ms Shaw was spurred on by seeing the number of female skippers.
"I discovered through the program there is a lot to learn, but I also I found I am capable of doing it and there is lots of support there if I need it," she said.
"When you are crewing, you are doing as you are told, but as a helm you have to make a lot of decisions.
"You literally learn to go with the wind and the flow."
Ms Shaw said the sailing community were "very down to earth people, very friendly and extremely helpful".
"Everyone helps everyone," she said. "Another thing I like about it is that it is good clean sport."
Future She Sails programs will be advertised on the Connells Point Sailing Club website and Facebook page.
Women who would like to be notified when the program is run again should contact the club.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
