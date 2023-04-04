Georges River Sailing Club female competitors finished first and second in the RS Aero 5s at the Victorian State Titles held at Royal Brighton Yacht Club on March 25-26.
Robyn Ratcliffe was first and Laurie Hoffman the runner-up in the event, involving both male and female competitors.
The regatta saw a great turnout, with 32 RS Aeros competing, with eight keen sailors providing a strong NSW contingent.
Robyn has crewed for her husband Garry in a Tasar (two person boat) at Georges River for approximately eight years.
With the availability of newer lighter designed boats such as the Aero that are more suited for women and lighter people, she took to skippering her own single handler and has revelled in it.
Robyn has been racing the Aero for three years and actively competes at a high level in state and national titles and has attended a number of world championships.
Robyn and Garry are heading to Sardinia for the world championships in July.
She participates in an active training and coaching program run by Georges River Sailing Club. She has encouraged and helped other women of many ages get involved in sailing.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
