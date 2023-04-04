St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Robyn Ratcliffe, of Georges River Sailing Club a winner at Victorian State Titles

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 5 2023 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
Robyn Ratcliffe has been racing the Aero for three years. Picture supplied
Robyn Ratcliffe has been racing the Aero for three years. Picture supplied

Georges River Sailing Club female competitors finished first and second in the RS Aero 5s at the Victorian State Titles held at Royal Brighton Yacht Club on March 25-26.

