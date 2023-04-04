Plans for a flexible, innovative library and technology-focused community hub in the unused community space in South Village, Kirrawee have been unveiled.
Sutherland Shire Council was provided with the 15000 square metre space as part of a voluntary planning agreement for the development.
An architect's concept design will proceed to detailed design if approved at the April council meeting.
Initial funding of $2 million is provided in the draft 2023-24 budget, which will be considered this month and placed on public exhibition for 28 days before being finalised.
The budget's suite of documents includes a Community Strategic Plan, Delivery Program and Operational Plan.
Features of the Draft Operational Plan include investigation of a Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection, a feasibility study for a Community Recycling Centre, a review of the Greenweb to include a strategy for trees and a Hazelhurst Arts Centre masterplan.
The plan also includes detailed design for Gunnamatta Pavilion and completing the first stage of construction, delivering an accessibility improvement program for sporting facilities and finalising and commencing implementation of a Leisure Centres Strategy.
The Seymour Shaw Active Youth Precinct and Playground and Cooper Street Engadine Active Sports Youth Precinct and All Abilities Playground are due to be completed.
There will be community engagement to finalise the Housing Strategy 2041 and the Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme, and work will start on developing a Menai-Illawong Centre Plan.
The draft capital works program includes:
Rates will be calculated according to new land valuations issued by the NSW Valuer-General during 2022/23, but no special variation is proposed.
