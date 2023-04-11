St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sharks leagues club hit by unforeseen costs and industry woes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Computer generated image of the club showing the north-facing deck. A small pool has since been added to plans.
Computer generated image of the club showing the north-facing deck. A small pool has since been added to plans.

Unexpected construction costs and procurement delays have impacted the new Sharks Leagues Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.