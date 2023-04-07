Cronulla MP Mark Speakman says "fruitful discussions" have been held on the question of who will lead the State Opposition.
The former Attorney-General is one of the few credible choices available, but whether he wants the job or is weighing up a move to Canberra when Scott Morrison calls time in Cook is a question still to be answered.
Speculation was fuelled by a photo Mr Morrison took of them together at the Southern Districts rugby game at Forshaw Park, Sylvania Waters, on April 1.
Mr Morrison posted the "selfie" on Facebook, with the comment, "A lot to chat about. Mark is a great guy and I have always enjoyed working with him in the Shire".
Mr Speakman said in a statement to the Leader on Good Friday, "My State colleagues and I have been having fruitful discussions about the shape of an energetic, constructive Opposition which will hold the new government to account and present an alternative vision for the people of NSW. We'll have more to say shortly".
Seeking to move into Cook would involve by-elections at federal and state levels at a time when Liberal Party stocks are low.
In an interview with the Leader during the state election campaign, Mr Speakman left the door open for a possible move to Canberra.
"Win or lose government, my intention if I am re-elected is to serve four years," he said.
Asked if Cook became vacant, would he consider a switch, he replied, "I'll cross that bridge if I come to it, but at the moment my intention is to run the full four years in Cronulla".
