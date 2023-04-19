St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Changing of guard

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
From left, Graham Grant, John Hoban, Keith Pratt and Mary Teasdale at the Penshurst RSL War Memorial. Picture: Chris Lane
The combined Oatley, Mortdale and Penshurst Dawn Service will be held this year at the War Memorial in Bridge Street, Penshurst adjacent the railway station at 6 am on April 25.

