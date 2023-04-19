The combined Oatley, Mortdale and Penshurst Dawn Service will be held this year at the War Memorial in Bridge Street, Penshurst adjacent the railway station at 6 am on April 25.
"People should gather at the Penhurst War memorial about 5.45am for the 6am dawn service and then proceed to the Penshurst RSL for breakfast," Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch president Keith Pratt said.
This year sees a changing of the guard at the Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch
The previous Sub-Branch president, John Hoban has retired after 20 years and has been replaced by Mr Pratt.
The previous Sub-Branch Secretary, Graham Grant has also retired and Mary Teasdale is the new Secretary.
They will be the guardians of the Sub-Branch's extensive collection of memorabilia with objects from World War I, World War II, and the Korea and Vietnam wars donated by past and present members and local residents.
To keep the tradition alive, the Penshurst Sub-Branch is looking to gaining new members from serving the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and recently discharged members.
The Sub-Branch is a charitable organisation dedicated to the assistance and welfare of active service and ex-service Defence Force members and their dependants.
To assist in this regard Peter Sanders (ex-Navy) has been elected as Membership and Recruitment Officer. Peter can be contacted on 0406 300 127.
