St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire identified as key area for improving fate of koalas in Sydney Basin

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 18 2023 - 9:05am, first published 8:50am
An injured koala, who was thought to have been hit by a vehicle, at Woronora in 2021. The koala was removed by a WIRES rescuer. Picture: Greg Tannos
An injured koala, who was thought to have been hit by a vehicle, at Woronora in 2021. The koala was removed by a WIRES rescuer. Picture: Greg Tannos

Koalas in Sutherland Shire face increasing threats, but are not afforded the same government protection as those in adjoining areas.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

