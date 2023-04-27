St George Private Hospital has unveiled new technology in its cardiac catheterisation lab, designed to provide a clearer picture for doctors and lessen the amount of radiation.
The new Cannon Alphenix will be used for interventional angiography procedures, which involve x-ray technology being used to assist a specialist guiding a catheter through a patient's major arteries.
Interventional cardiologist Maurits Binnekamp, says the system will enable specialists to get a clearer picture when performing interventional angiograms to examine a heart for blockages.
"The new system can deliver images with greater clarity and precision, designed to improve patient outcomes," Dr Binnekamp said.
St George Private Hospital Chief Executive Peter Ridley, saidit also features industry-leading dose optimisation technologies to provide patients and surgical teams with a lesser dose of radiation during each procedure.
"St George Private Hospital is committed to investing in technology to offer improved patient experience and outcomes," he said.
"We're pleased our new angiography equipment will reduce the amount of radiation present during procedures, benefitting both our patients and our people.
"St George Private Hospital has always offered a comprehensive service for heart and lung patients. The new Cannon Alphenix will replace our current system, which when installed was the world's first commercially installed Radiation Dose Tracking System."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.