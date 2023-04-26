St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Video | Wanda surf lifesavers use scissors to free large sea turtle caught in netting

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:55am
Wanda surf lifesavers used a pair of scissors to free a large leatherback sea turtle after it became caught in netting off the beach on Anzac Day.

