Wanda surf lifesavers used a pair of scissors to free a large leatherback sea turtle after it became caught in netting off the beach on Anzac Day.
A video records the remarkable rescue by Wanda SLSC captain and jetski operator Denny Rowlands and fellow club member Mark Dunham.
The lifesavers were involved in IRB training just before midday when a jet ski rider waved them over to say he thought he had seen a shark further out.
"We went out to investigate and found the turtle badly tangled in netting," Denny said.
"The turtle was about 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres long and it was in distress - flapping about and barely able to keep its head out of water."
Denny said the shark net was in that location, about a kilometre off the beach, "but it didn't look like shark netting".
"It was a finer net and near the surface, whereas shark nets are thicker and usually positioned lower, so it may have been fishing net which became caught up in the shark net," he said.
While Denny kept the IRB stable, Mark used a knife to start cutting the netting.
However, a wave jolted the knife free and it fell into the water.
The lifesavers hurriedly returned to shore and collected a pair of heavy-duty scissors from the clubhouse before heading back out.
They took with them another IRB trained club member, Denny's son Cooper, 15, to video the rescue in case it could provide useful information to fisheries officers from the Department of Primary Industries.
The rescue resumed, with Mark having to lean over the front of the IRB.
The video records the strenuous nature of the operation and the delight as the turtle is finally freed and swims off.
"Don't go back in," says one of the lifesavers.
Cooper gives a wave and says, "See you little buddy".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
