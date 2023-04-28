St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tony Abbott and Joe Hildebrand main speakers at Jenny Ware's Hughes community forum on the Voice

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Hildebrand will present the Yes case. Picture Instagram
Joe Hildebrand will present the Yes case. Picture Instagram

Former prime minister Tony Abbott and broadcaster and journalist Joe Hildebrand will present opposing arguments on the Voice referendum question at a community forum organised by Hughes MP Jenny Ware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.