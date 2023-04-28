Former prime minister Tony Abbott and broadcaster and journalist Joe Hildebrand will present opposing arguments on the Voice referendum question at a community forum organised by Hughes MP Jenny Ware.
The forum will be held on Wednesday May 3 at the Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club, 43 Brickmakers Drive Moorebank.
Proceedings will start and 5pm and run for up to two hours. The forum is expected to be live streamed.
Hildebrand will speak in favour of the currently framed referendum question, while Abbott will present the No case.
Each will speak for about 10 minutes before questions are invited from the floor.
Ms Ware said it would be "a respectful forum, which will give people the chance to hear both the yes and no cases from two articulate and intelligent panelists, who have made their respective views very public".
"I will be moderating," she said. "It would be great to see as many as possible come along and learn more and understand the positions."
Ms Ware said most Australians supported constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians along with reconciliation and closing the gap.
The present debate was over the wording of the referendum question, she said.
Most federal Liberal MPs, including Ms Ware, do not support the wording in the legislation, but she promised earlier this month to consult widely within her electorate before voting on it in May.
The community forum and an online survey are part of that process.
Asked on Friday whether she was prepared to change her view if there was overwhelming support for the current referendum question from constituents, she replied, "It will help me to formulate my decision as to whether or not I support the legislation when it comes before the parliament and I have to vote".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.