The Nappy Collective, Australia's non-profit solely focused on collecting and redistributing nappies to families in crisis, is having its annual Mother's Day Collection Drive.
From May 8-21, to coincide with its 10th anniversary, families in need are getting a helping hand, particularly as increase for demand climbs from the rising costs of living.
One of the collection partners of the initiative is at The Grove Academy Bexley, which is hoping to do its bit to help collect thousands of nappies to help curb 'nappy stress'.
The charity is calling for Aussies to donate new or leftover disposable nappies, which will be re-distributed to early learning centres, maternal health centres, major retailers and small businesses.
Demand for the Nappy Collective's support has doubled in the past 12 months. It has set an ambitious goal of providing 1.5 million nappies to children and families in need in 2023, with demand reaching 350,000 for the Mother's Day Collection Drive.
"There's a multitude of reasons why a family might face nappy stress, from homelessness to natural disasters or fleeing domestic violence," Chief Executive of The Nappy Collective Sarah Witty, said.
"The cost of living crisis has also meant more and more people are struggling to afford the nappies they need for their children. On our 10-year anniversary, our mission at the Nappy Collective remains the same - that every child in Australia deserves a clean, healthy and happy start to life.
"Unfortunately, there are too many mums across Australia who can only hope to be able to provide for their child's basic needs this Mother's Day. So as we approach May 14, we're urging everybody to think about how they can support local mothers, families and children and give the gift of nappies to those in need."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
