When a baby is born, all the fuss is usually, and expectedly, around the new bundle of joy.
But behind the scenes, are those who help bring the arrival into the world.
Midwives, the supportive foundation of any hospital maternity unit, were celebrated on International Day of the Midwife.
The theme for this year's event is 'from evidence to reality', and focuses on the significance of continuity of care.
At Sutherland Hospital, the day was an opportunity to thank the staff who are part of Midwifery Group Practice, Maternity Antenatal and Postnatal Service and New Directions, a model of care for Indigenous mothers and babies.
On May 5 the team hosted a day where expectant mothers can learn about the services they provide.
NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park says midwives play a critical role in the health system, supporting mothers, their partners, babies, and families.
"Midwives support the birth of almost 100,000 babies right across our state each year. This is a huge and vitally important undertaking," he said.
Advocating for safe maternity care, alongside better pay and conditions, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) also took the day to acknowledge midwives and midwifery students who are learning to be the practitioners of the future.
NSWNMA General Secretary Shaye Candish, said midwives worked selflessly around the clock to ensure newborns arrive safely and to support women during a significant life event.
"Our midwives really are incredible, they are constantly developing their skills and advancing their practices with evidence-based learnings to improve outcomes for those in their care," she said.
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary and midwife, Michael Whaites, said health and well-being throughout the maternity journey was paramount.
"Midwifery care is constantly evolving to ensure policies are reviewed and best practices are adopted. Midwifery might be one of the oldest professions, but it is forever updating to deliver the best possible care outcomes," he said.
"Over the last decade we have seen maternity services struggle, but we now have a state government willing to work with us to improve staffing levels in the public health system.
"The midwifery profession has a stronger future as we build on state and federal government's understanding of the benefits of midwives working to their full scope of practice, and also towards increasing midwifery-led models of care."
Nominations for the 2023 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards are also open until June 23.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.