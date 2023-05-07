Rockdale Illinden FC defeated Sydney FC 4-2 at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon to move back up to second on the National Premier League's NSW Men's ladder.
The home side, who had looked dominant from the whistle, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with Nikola Ujdur finding the back of the net.
In the 31st minute, Rockdale doubled their lead with a strike from a free kick when Loic Puyo, who was playing his last match in Rockdale colours, struck home a curling effort into the top left corner, to the delight of the Rockdale crowd.
In the 53rd minute it was Rockdale again who found the next goal but in the 71st minute. Clayton Taylor clawed one back for Sydney FC before Jaden Casella, calmly shot into an open net.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee was proud of his side's performance, especially considering the quality of the Sydney FC side.
"Sydney FC is a very good team and they've shown it this season with a high caliber line-up of young players - it's a challenge every time we play them.
"I'm extremely pleased with three points."
He also thanked Loic Puyo, who scored in his last match for Rockdale.
"We just want to thank him for his services. I think he is class and professionalism personified."
Whilst Rockdale were celebrating, Sydney United 58 FC swooped late into stoppage time to snatch all three points against St George City in a phenomenal Round 14 clash at Penshurst Park on Saturday.
St George City can feel aggrieved with the result because they threw everything at United but couldn't score, including a missed penalty.
With equal chances going to both sides the first half finished with the game locked at 0-0.
The one-chance each continued until a flying St George Maki Petratos was stopped in the box and referee Adrian Arndt had no hesitation in awarding the spot kick.
Kosta Petratos stepped up but stuttered in his run up allowing the goalie time to save to his right.
Then in the 92nd minute, Sydney United 58 stole the show with a goal that wasn't classic but still counted when substitute Patrick Antelmi punished a loose ball into the back of the net.
St George City coach Mirko Jurilj was frustrated that the game slipped away.
"In terms of clear cut chances, we had most of them, even though they did have their moments," he said.
"We deserved at least a point. It was just one of those days where we should have won but we didn't and it came back to bite us."
St George play Apia at home again this weekend whilst Rockdale play Blacktown City away.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.