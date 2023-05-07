St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Big win for rampaging Rockdale

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loic Puyo, who was playing his last match in Rockdale colours, scored off a penalty in their 4-2 win, much to the delight of the Rockdale faithful. Picture John Veage
Loic Puyo, who was playing his last match in Rockdale colours, scored off a penalty in their 4-2 win, much to the delight of the Rockdale faithful. Picture John Veage

Rockdale Illinden FC defeated Sydney FC 4-2 at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon to move back up to second on the National Premier League's NSW Men's ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.