St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Petinos and Coure win spots in new shadow cabinet

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Coure and Eleni Petinos with then Premier Dominic Perrottet at Como during the state election. Picture by Chris Lane
Mark Coure and Eleni Petinos with then Premier Dominic Perrottet at Como during the state election. Picture by Chris Lane

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.