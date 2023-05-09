Updated
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, who was dumped as a minister following allegations of bullying staff, has been recalled to the front bench and appointed Shadow Minister for Finance and Shadow Minister for Sport.
Oatley MP Mark Coure, who was Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Seniors in the Perrottet government, has been given three roles in opposition.
Mr Coure has been appointed Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism, Shadow Minister for Jobs, Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, and Shadow Minister for South-Western Sydney.
Liberal leader Mark Speakman and new Nationals leader Dugald Saunders announced the team, which they said was "ready to fight for NSW, support families and businesses and hold the Labor government to account".
Mr Speakman defended the appointment of Ms Petinos, saying she was hard working.
"All of us learn life lessons as we go through life, with ups and downs, and I think Eleni, like everyone will take on board those lessons," he said.
The Opposition has got off to a bad start with Nationals MPs dumping former deputy premier Paul Toole as their leader a month after re-electing him and one of their number Ben Franklin, a close friend of Premier Chris Minns, taking the job of president of the upper house, reducing the Coalition 's voting numbers.
Ms Petinos held Miranda at the March 25 state election despite a swing against the Liberal Party of more than 12 per cent, which senior local Liberals attributed to the bullying allegations and a campaign by Jannali residents whose homes were nearly taken for a commuter car park.
At the time Ms Petinos was sacked from the ministry, she said in a statement there were "intense pressures and stresses" in her ministerial work. "I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry".
Following the election, Ms Petinos did not reply to several requests from the Leader for comment.
Mr Coure, who defended a 6.8 per cent margin in Oatley, was re-elected in a knife-edge contest despite a massive Labor campaign to unseat him.
"We had every union leader campaigning against me. It was like the national conference of the ACTU on my doorstep," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
