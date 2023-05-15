It may have been a scoreless 0-0 draw but the Sutherland Sharks and Sydney FC entertained the crowd in the Round 15 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's clash played at Seymour Shaw on Saturday night.
The young Sharks team has had a good run and now sit mid table in the competition after a hard start-they had won three of their last four games before this draw.
The visitors were on the defensive in the opening minutes having a shot blocked on the edge of the area before a goalmouth scramble saw the ball cleared away to safety in what was an encouraging start for the Sharks.
But despite their best efforts, neither could find the back of the net in an entertaining but ultimately frustrating night for the coaches leaving Sharks coach Damir Prodanovic to bemoan a loss of three points, but was happy to see his squad sticking to his coaching fundamentals.
"It was a game that could have gone either way tonight and we set up a little differently to usual," he said.
"I thought our transitional play was good and we created a few chances- they created a few chances but neither side worked the keepers enough.
"We are now at the midway point of the campaign and we're going ok, we're getting used to the processes we set from day one and we have a certain way in which I want us to play and now it's up to the boys to produce that style of football and win more games.
"We need to be better in the second-half of the season, pick up more points but I have to credit the team tonight as their commitment was second to none but also credit to Sydney FC as it was a very tough game."
