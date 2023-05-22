St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

St George Christian School student wins Apple's Swift Student Challenge

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Christian School student Jesaiah Creek, 15, won an Apple competition by creating a smartphone app that increases musical accessibility. Picture by Chris Lane
St George Christian School student Jesaiah Creek, 15, won an Apple competition by creating a smartphone app that increases musical accessibility. Picture by Chris Lane

Teachers at St George Christian School Hurstville scratched their heads as they realised one of their students knew a lot more in one particular classroom than they did.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.