Metropolitan Collieries has been issued with two fines totalling $30,000 for water pollution from its Helensburgh mine and has also had a range of new conditions imposed on its operating licence.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority said the fines related to the cleaning of drains in November 2022, when turbid water was allegedly released into Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River.
This incident is separate to "significant pollution events" in September and October 2022, which are still under investigation.
In another announcement, the EPA said Metropolitan Collieries has been ordered to overhaul its operations following a review of the mine's licence. A "suite of strict operating conditions" had been imposed.
The EPA said the licence review was "brought forward in response to multiple alleged non-compliances resulting in significant pollution events at Camp Gully Creek".
"The tougher licence conditions will require rigorous monitoring, real-time water quality testing and a water impact discharge assessment," the statement said.
EPA chief executive Tony Chappel said the company was expected to have strong environmental practices.
"Operational inadequacies resulting in pollution will not be tolerated," he said. "Pollution events by any operator, particularly those in fragile environments, put unique wildlife and habitats at risk.
"Royal National Park is one of Sydney's most pristine natural environments..."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.