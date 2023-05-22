St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Metropolitan Collieries fined $30,000 for water pollution from Helensburgh mine and subjected to new licence conditions

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
Coal sludge on Currawong Flat, Audley early this year following flooding. Picture by Bob Crombie.
Metropolitan Collieries has been issued with two fines totalling $30,000 for water pollution from its Helensburgh mine and has also had a range of new conditions imposed on its operating licence.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

