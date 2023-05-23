St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla RSL Club awarded major clubs award for support of Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
May 23 2023
Manic is the centre of attention as Cronulla RSL chief executive Sue McNeill accepts the award. Picture supplied
Retired military war dog Manic was the centre of attention when Cronulla RSL Memorial Club took out a major award at the NSW Clubs and Community Awards Night.

