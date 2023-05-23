Retired military war dog Manic was the centre of attention when Cronulla RSL Memorial Club took out a major award at the NSW Clubs and Community Awards Night.
The Cronulla club won the ClubsNSW Heart of the Community Award for its work in supporting Manic and the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation.
The award also recognised the club's establishment of a special memorial garden and plaque and being the first in Australia to provide a retired war veteran dog with club membership.
After serving in Iraq and on Tactical Assault Group East (TAGE), Manic retired in 2020 and lives in Sutherland Shire.
Manic has helped the RSL club raise many thousands of dollars to support other ex-military dogs at the end of their service.
More than 850 guests attended the black-tie function at Luna Park on May 18 to celebrate clubs who have been exceptional in supporting their local communities.
The Heart of the Community Award - one of only nine categories- recognises the outstanding efforts of clubs that have had a significant positive impact on their community by contributing to and/or improving the social, cultural, financial or environmental wellbeing of the community.
The club's nomination was titled "No Dog Left Behind".
Cronulla RSL chief executive Sue McNeill said Manic had attended the last three Anzac Day services organised by the club and had become really well known in the local community.
"It would be great to see the other retired military war dogs be looked after too," she said. "The club industry is the perfect place for that to happen".
Ms McNeill thanked the Cronulla RSL board of directors and sub-branch for their support in helping us place a great emphasis on this cause.
"We must also acknowledge our incredible staff, who work tirelessly and passionately behind the scenes, to bring our ideas to life," she said.
"A very special thank you also to Manic's family, as they have allowed us to put the spotlight on Manic to help tell the story.
"Manic has become an ambassador for all working dogs, animals impacted by war and the Australian War Animal memorial Organisation (AWAMO).
"Because of the typical age of military working dog's retirement, the people who take on responsibility for veteran dogs are unable to take out pet insurance to help with the costs of their veterinary care. Unfortunately, many of the significant health costs come at the end of a dog's life.
"This can be a significant impost on those that have given our military working dogs their retirement home.
"AWAMO are currently working tirelessly to support and provide much-needed food, medication, and ground support to those helping the innocent animals of Ukraine suffering through conflict via their sub-branch, Australian Animal Aid.
'We hope that our efforts encourage other clubs to support their local service dog, and get behind AWAMO."
Ms McNeill said, to help inspire organisations such as clubs and schools around Australia, to commemorate War Animal Day on February 24 each year, Cronulla RSL had established a helpful downloadable guide, to assist staff with implementing the special day in their commemorative calendar.
This included a template letter, for individuals to use to approach their local club about supporting animals impacted by war.
The club will now work with AWAMO to help identify the location of other retired Military Working Dogs, and encourage their local club to provide support.
Cronulla RSL was also nominated for an award in the Arts and Culture category, which recognises clubs empowering and developing arts and culture in the community, including supporting artists and performers, celebrating Indigenous culture, and helping provide public programming such as festivals, events, music, film, performing arts, and the presentation of literature.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
