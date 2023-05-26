A councillor fears efforts to save a sick 80-year old fig tree in Monro Park, Cronulla, may have been hampered by a contractor cutting a root to put down a concrete slab for a new seat.
Council staff say the root was severed "in accordance with industry standards, leaving a smooth cut", and was "not expected to have a substantial impact on its future health".
However, the health of the tree declined after the work, and there are moves for fig and soil specialists to be brought in.
The heritage-listed tree is on the northern side of the entrance to the park, opposite the train station. There is a twin on the other side.
The situation was revealed at this week's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council when staff provided written answers to questions on notice from independent councillor Leanne Farmer.
Cr Farmer's questions included what methodology was employed to place the seat beneath the fig tree, what damage may have occurred and what action was being taken to retain the fig tree?
Staff advised, in early January 2023, the council received a complaint that one of the two figs at the park entrance was rapidly losing leaves.
The council's senior arborist found the tree was showing signs of decline and prescribed remediation treatment, which was immediately undertaken.
On April 6, the tree was found to responding well, but an inspection on May 17 revealed the overall leaf density had reduced on the sides during the six week period, although remaining leaf coverage displayed healthy growth with good leaf colour.
Staff advised that, on April 13, council contractors undertaking the installation of a park seat severed a root of the tree.
"At the time of the installation of the concrete foundation for the seat, a root of the tree was uncovered and pruned in accordance with industry standards leaving a smooth cut," staff said.
"Given the size of the tree, the cut to one root of the tree is not expected to have a substantial impact on its future health."
Staff said the council had received a request from "a customer" to install a seat in the shade of the tree and, following an assessment by staff, approval was given via the Director Shire Infrastructure and a contractor engaged.
"The installation of the concrete foundation slab took place on April 13 and the park bench was installed May 10," staff said.
Cr Farmer thanked staff for moving quickly to have the council arborists work on the tree, but also placed further questions on notice.
The new questions included whether independent fig and soil specialists could be brought in to assess the tree above and below ground, as recommended after the last assessment.
Another question was how the council would manage the protection of the figs as directed in the consent for the adjoining development, where work is under way.
Cr Farmer also questioned the "methodology" for the location of the new seat.
"It doesn't make sense that we put a bench right next to a DA that's going to be there for two years," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
