Council contractor cut root of sick 80-year-old fig tree in Monro Park to instal new seat

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
The new seat under the ailing fig tree in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage
The new seat under the ailing fig tree in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage

A councillor fears efforts to save a sick 80-year old fig tree in Monro Park, Cronulla, may have been hampered by a contractor cutting a root to put down a concrete slab for a new seat.

