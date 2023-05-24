The suspended bowling green on concrete columns with sweeping ocean views is among fond memories of Cronulla RSL Memorial Club, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary on Gerrale Street this month.
The green was used by thousands of bowlers over a 50-year period before being closed in 2012 to make way for new dining facilities, including a very popular balcony overlooking the beach and park.
Cronulla sub-branch of the Returned Sailor's Soldier's Airmen's Imperial League of Australia leased their first club rooms at the Cecil Hotel, now the site of the Cecil Apartments, in November 1942.
Just over three years later, the sub-branch purchased what was known as the "Whitelaw" land in Gerrale Street and the first club building was officially opened by the Governor of NSW on May 16, 1953.
Chief executive officer Sue McNeill said, since that time, the club had proudly served the Cronulla and wider Sutherland Shire community.
Ms McNeill said, to celebrate the 70-year milestone, the club would be offering all members a special offer everyday, starting on June 1 and running for 70 days, ending on August 31.
Ms McNeill said further improvements to facilities were in the pipeline.
"Level 3 will be renovated to provide a new and exciting catering offering, and the renovation of the new deck will be completed in July this year," she said.
Ms McNeill said, "We are proud of our club's years of service to the community and will continue to honour our heritage and the role we play in the community.
"Since 1953, when the club was registered with its current name and address, membership has grown to over 30,000 and the site has been redeveloped to continue to offer our members a place where they can relax, dine and connect with friends by the beach."
Ms McNeill said, in the last 12 months, the club had provided support totalling more than $180,000 in club grants and initiatives within the community.
"By working with over 30 local sporting clubs, volunteer groups and charitable organisations, the club has been able to give back and help grow the community of Cronulla," she said.
"The community is of great priority to us and will continue to be a focus going forward'."
.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.