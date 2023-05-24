St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Cronulla RSL Memorial Club celebrates 70th anniversary on Gerrale Street

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 24 2023 - 5:00pm
The suspended bowling green on concrete columns with sweeping ocean views is among fond memories of Cronulla RSL Memorial Club, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary on Gerrale Street this month.

