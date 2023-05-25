St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart says 'my hard work for you has only just begun' in inaugural speech

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
May 25 2023 - 5:30pm
Maryanne Stuart with family at Parliament House - brother Tim Lennon, left, sister-in-law Louise Lennon, brother Mark Lennon, daughter Sarah Stuart, Maryanne and her husband Russell, and brother Tony Lennon. Picture Facebook
Maryanne Stuart, the first female MP for Heathcote, has made a pledge to constituents, "Know that I will not let you down - all 57,500 of you".

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

