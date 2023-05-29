Ruth Emmett was instantly inspired upon hearing of a nifty idea that was making aged care residents on the other side of Sydney, smile from ear to ear.
Having a mother living in aged care in Sutherland Shire, she took it upon herself to see if she could mirror the same initiative that was having great success out of the area.
Her plan is to raise money for a trishaw - a light three-wheeled vehicle that is designed to transport people for a leisurely, free ride.
When she heard through a friend the wheels were turning with joy at another aged care facility, she thought why not have the same closer to home.
Ms Emmett's mother Judith, who has advanced dementia, lives at Bay Breeze Woolooware Shores, where she has been staying for the past two years.
"My aim is to help the staff get extra activities to make the time these residents have in the home, more enjoyable," Ms Emmett, of Cronulla, said. "I want them to enjoy the outdoors."
A trishaw can do exactly that, she said. "We have the beautiful area along Woolooware Bay on the water. The other day when we had a demonstration and they tried it, they had smiles on their faces and were so happy to be outside. I put mum in it and her eyes just lit up."
The trishaw doesn't come cheap. It's an $18,000 investment, so Ms Emmett hopes to get the community support on board.
"It's been a very successful initiative at an aged care facility in Ryde - they were able to purchase one through a grant and they run the activity once a month through Cycling Without Age," Ms Emmett said.
"The idea is hopefully to launch the first chapter in Sydney's south."
Cycling Without Age is a national non-profit charity that provides a community service by connecting those no longer able to ride for themselves with their community and the outdoors by giving them free rides on trishaw e-bikes, piloted by volunteer cyclists.
It was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is represented in 42 countries.
