Every year on 26 May, National Sorry Day remembers and acknowledges the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, which we refer to as 'The Stolen Generations'.
The day also marks the anniversary of the release of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017. The Statement was delivered at the end of the four day First Nations Constitutional Convention held at Uluru. The statement was endorsed by the Albanese Labor Government in May 2022 with a commitment to implement its contents in full.
Bayside Council has already expressed its support for the 'yes' vote in the upcoming referendum to change the constitution and will reinforce this commitment through its social media posts in the lead up to National Sorry day.
The council will also have flags flying across Bayside demonstrating our support.
National Sorry Day is immediately followed by National Reconciliation Week taking place from 27 May to 3 June.
These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey.
The 27 May represents the successful 1967 referendum where 94 per cent of registered voters turned out to vote and over 90 per cent endorsed changing the constitution to allow the Commonwealth to make laws for the Aboriginal people and include them in the census.
The 3 June date acknowledges the High Court Mabo decision in 1992 recognising native title of land for indigenous people.
This year's theme for National Reconciliation Week is "Be a Voice for Generations".
The theme urges all Australians to use their power, their words and their vote to create a better, more just Australia for all of us. National Reconciliation week is also an opportunity to learn about shared histories, cultures and achievements and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.
Council will host a free Community Information Forum at the Novotel Sydney on Thursday 1 June . Registrations are essential.
More Information: Community Information Forum
