National Sorry Day

May 26 2023 - 6:00am
The day also marks the anniversary of the release of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.
Every year on 26 May, National Sorry Day remembers and acknowledges the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, which we refer to as 'The Stolen Generations'.

