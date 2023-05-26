St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community

St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) raises more than $40,000

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:20pm
St George Medical Research Foundation hosts a charity golf fundraiser. Picture supplied
St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) raised more than $40,000 for medical research at St George and Sutherland hospitals at its annual charity golf day on May 18 at the Australian Golf Club.

