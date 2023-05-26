St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) raised more than $40,000 for medical research at St George and Sutherland hospitals at its annual charity golf day on May 18 at the Australian Golf Club.
2022 SSMRF medical research grant recipient Dr Brendan Smyth spoke about his research into the symptom management of chronic kidney disease using cannabidiol, and SSMRF board member Kate Moore shared information about ways to support the foundation, including the new SSMRF Gift in Will program launched this year.
Club Central and St George Leagues Club supported the event.
