St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Three men force way into home at Carlton while man, 81, and his wife, 76, sleep

Updated May 31 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly couple shaken after night-time home invasion at Carlton
Elderly couple shaken after night-time home invasion at Carlton

A man, 81, and his wife, 76, were shaken but not seriously injured after a home invasion at Carlton overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.