Elderly couple shaken after night-time home invasion at Carlton

A man, 81, and his wife, 76, were shaken but not seriously injured after a home invasion at Carlton overnight.
Emergency services were called to a home on Edward Street about 11pm on Tuesday in response to reports of a break and enter.
Police were told three men - wearing dark clothing with their faces covered - forced their way into the home while the couple were asleep.
They told police the men assaulted the home owner before searching the home and taking a number of items.
The man's wife was held in the lounge by the third man, who took a small amount of cash and the keys to their sedan, before all three left.
The vehicle was found abandoned and empty a short distance away.
The couple were taken to St George Hospital to be checked as a precaution.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the aggravated break and enter is under way.
The stolen vehicle was taken for forensic examination.
Anyone who was in the vicinity about the time of the break and enter is urged to call Kogarah police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
